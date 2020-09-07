COVID-19 count stands at 1,114 in Mizoram

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], September 7 (ANI): With 382 active cases in Mizoram, the total number of coronavirus cases stand at 1,114 in the state, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram on Monday.

Of these 1,114, there 931 males and 183 females who have been infected with the virus.

"The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 1,114 including 382 active cases and 732 discharged patients," informed the department.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count surged to 42,04,614 after reporting 90,809 new cases in the last 24 hours on Monday.

There are 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths in the country, said the Health Ministry. (ANI)

