COVID-19 count stands at 1955 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): A total of 1,955 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths due to the fatal virus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh till date, Principal Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday.

A total of 82 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,955, he added.

He said that out of the total number of cases, 1,589 are active cases.

"Number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,955 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1589 cases are active. 31 patients have lost their lives due to the disease while 335 others have been cured or discharged," he said.

With 1,463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 60 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 28,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

