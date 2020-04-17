COVID-19 : Couple ties knot in Surat wearing masks, gloves

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): At a time when the nationwide lockdown is in place and the threat of COVID-19 looms large, a couple tied the knot wearing masks and gloves in a simple ceremony in Surat on Thursday.

The couple, Puja and Dishank, entered into wedlock in the ceremony held at the bride's house with just six people in attendance.

The bride told ANI, that their original plans for marriage had been to go for a lavish affair, but settled for the simple ceremony due to the threat of the pandemic and to respect the lockdown.

"We wanted to have a lavish affair at our wedding, but due to the pandemic, we opted for a simple ceremony. Just six of us, just our parents, were present during the ceremony held at my house's terrace," Pooja said.

She further added that availability of masks, gloves, and sanitisers at the wedding venue had been ensured ahead of the beginning of the rituals.

To make matters even more interesting the extended family on both sides participated in the ceremony through video calls.

The couple further urged all others to follow the lockdown guidelines as it is their duty during the COVID-19 crisis.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

