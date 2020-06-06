COVID-19 crisis: Bus conductor works wearing protective gear in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): As buses in Karnataka are operating following precautionary measures issued by the government to combat COVID-19, a conductor en route State bank to Shaktinagar in Mangaluru was seen working wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) on Saturday.

The Karnataka government had allowed resumption of bus services in the state during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, which ended on May 31.

The private bus was also equipped with hand sanitiser for the passengers. All the passengers were seen wearing face masks and maintaining distance from each other.

Sudarshan, a private bus conductor, has also covered his face with a face shield.

"PPE kit is for our protection and it is a must to keep ourselves and our passengers safe from COVID-19. All necessary equipment, including sanitisers and masks to fight COVID-19 have been provided by our bus owner to us," Sudarshan told ANI. (ANI)

