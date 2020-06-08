COVID-19 crisis: Char Dham Teerth Purohits not ready to commence yatra yet

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): While temples across the country re-opened on Monday morning following the lockdown relaxations, the Char Dham Teerth Purohits are not ready to commence the 'Char Dham Yatra' in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Char Dham Devasthanam Board will take a decision regarding the commencement of the yatra.

Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, Dharmadhikari, Badrinath Dham, Vinod Shukla, President of Kedarnath Dham Kedar Sabha, Suresh Semwal, President of Gangotri Dham Panch Mandir Committee and Kirteshwar Uniyal, Secretary, Yamunotri Temple Committee, have said that the people associated with travel business are facing an economic crisis but people's life is more important.

"If people come here from different corners, the situation can get even riskier. Therefore, there is no justification for starting the journey till June 30," the Purohits said.

Ravinath Raman, CEO of Chardham Devasthanam Board, has asked the District Magistrates (DMs) of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi to hold talks with businessmen and others in this regard.

A decision to commence the board journey will be taken only after the DMs submit their reports. (ANI)

