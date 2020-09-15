COVID-19 crisis: DMK chief demands white paper from Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin has demanded a white paper by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stalin has demanded that Chief Minister Edappaddi K Palaniswami present a white paper during the current session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.



Tamil Nadu is one of the most severely affected States by the pandemic. It has 46,912 active cases, while 4,53, 165 patients have been cured and discharged so far in the state, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. 8,434 deaths have also been reported due to the disease in the state so far.

Meanwhile, Congress members were expelled from the Assembly today. DMK leader Durai Murugan had then questioned the Speaker over whether the expelled members would be allowed to take part in the proceedings tomorrow. The TN Speaker had said that the members had been expelled only for today and would be allowed to attend the session tomorrow.

The Assembly also passed a Bill which provides 7.5 per cent reservation in undergraduate medical colleges for government school students in the State. (ANI)

