COVID-19 crisis: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches eBlood services mobile app

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the eBlood Services Mobile Application, in partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), for easy access to blood in this critical time of coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, this initiative would help the people to get the blood on time just by registering on the application. Also, people can demand up to four units of blood.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said: "People who need blood can get registered on this app and know from where they will get blood."

"One can seek blood up to four units. The Indian Red Cross Society's blood banks will wait up to 12 hours for them," he added.

He appealed to people to come forward to donate blood as their contribution is required more than ever now. (ANI)