COVID-19 crisis hits sale and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): The coronavirus outbreak has also hit the sales and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad, adversely affecting traders and farmers.

"Due to low crop yield, the supply of mangoes has gone down. Last year, around the same time, over 500 to 600 vehicles would come to the market but this year only 200 to 300 vehicles came. We are finding it hard to sell the produce," said the Vice President of Fruit Commission Agent Association Gyaneshwar.

He added that the price of the harvest has come down due to fear of the situation created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Another trader Mohammed Abdul Rauf told ANI, "The local sales of fruit are really low, there is a lot of pressure. The demand is really low, and that is why the state Chief Minister arranged for the product to reach other states but the market there opens for two hours or so and that is not enough. The traders and the farmers are in a crisis because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are unable to sell our produce, last year we were selling mangoes at Rs 80/kg and Rs 50/kg but this year it has come down to Rs 25 kg- Rs 30/kg," Rauf added. (ANI)

