COVID-19 crisis: Potters in Surat unsure about business this Diwali

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 29 (ANI): Potters, who normally have good business during the festive season, especially during Diwali, might get adversely affected due to coronavirus pandemic this year.

They do not expect much footfall this time as compared to last year. They generally make 30,000 to 40,000 earthen lamps every year, and this year too they have made the same quantities and are hoping for business but with a meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities.



The other reason for their business being affected is the machine-made diyas which are being made easily and sold in the market. This has also impacted the sale of the old traditional earthen lamps.

There are only a few customers who buy the old traditional earthen lamps, but the potters are hoping to do some business.

Paresh, a potter, said, "People prefer to buy handmade diyas. I make over 10,000 pieces every year. I am hopeful that my diyas will be sold this year too." (ANI)

