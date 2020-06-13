COVID-19 cure possible through Ayurveda, Patanjali case study showed 100 pc favorable results, claims Acharya Balkrishna

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, on Saturday, claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," Balkrishna told reporters here.

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.

The Patanjali CEO further said that people should practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.

India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. During the last 24 hours, 7,135 COVID-19 patients have been cured thus, 1,54,329 cured/discharged and 8,884 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

