COVID-19: Cuttack Municipal Corporation orders shutdown till July 8

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): A shutdown has been ordered in Cuttack, in view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) announced that the shutdown will remain in force till July 8 midnight.

Also, Orissa High Court and its offices will remain closed till July 8 as the civic body has ordered for closure of its entire jurisdiction.

The benches notified for July 6 will function on July 9 and take up cases listed in cause list of July 6.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Odisha's COVID-19 tally has reached 8,106. Out of the total cases, 2,372 are active, 5,705 have been cured and 29 have died so far after contracting the infection. (ANI)

