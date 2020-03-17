COVID-19: Dagdusheth Halwai Temple closed in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune has temporarily closed for devotees till further orders.

Though the temple is closed, followers are still visiting and offering prayers to Lord Ganpati from outside the temple.

Nitin, a devotee at the temple said, "It is a good decision to close the temple for a temporary period to contain the disease and I support this decision."

Maharashtra has a total of 36 positive cases. A total of 125 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)