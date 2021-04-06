COVID-19 death numbers in Punjab, Chhattisgarh cause of concern: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that Chhattisgarh was reporting six per cent of total COVID-19 cases in the country and the death numbers being reported from the state and from Punjab due to COVID-19 was "a cause of extreme concern".

Addressing a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the country, he said the condition of Chhattisgarh has "deteriorated in the second wave of infections".

"Chhattisgarh is a cause of concern. It reports six per cent of total COVID cases and three per cent of total deaths in the country. Compared to Punjab, active cases and death toll are very low in Delhi and Haryana. It is satisfactory that share of RT-PCR tests in average daily tests has increased to 76 per cent in Punjab," Bhushan said



"Death numbers being reported in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are the cause of extreme concern," he added.

The central government has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them in 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

"The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the State Health Department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures," a health ministry statement said on Monday. (ANI)

