COVID-19 : Death toll 9, positive cases 467 in India

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The death toll in India due to coronavirus mounted to 9, said Health Ministry on Monday.

A 69-year-old Tibetan tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Tanda in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

There are a total of 467 cases in the country.

As many as 15,17,327 passengers have been screened at airports so far.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 74, according to the ministry.

Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case, has 67 confirmed cases. (ANI)

