COVID-19 death toll in Madhya Pradesh reaches 92

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): As many as 1846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh till date, out of which 92 people have lost their lives while 210 patients have recovered.

"Indore has recorded 1029 cases and 55 deaths. In Bhopal, 360 cases and 9 deaths have been reported," State Health Department said in a release.

A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now.

While 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

