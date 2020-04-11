COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai's Dharavi rises to 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The death toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has gone up to 4 after an 80-year-old man infected with the virus died at Kasturba Hospital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,574 cases have been reported in Maharashtra including 188 cured/discharged/migrated and 110 deaths. (ANI)

