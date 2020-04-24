COVID-19 death toll reaches 66 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): A 61-year-old and a 40-year-old with comorbid conditions, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have passed away in Pune on Thursday night, state Health Department officials said.

With these two deaths, the total death toll due to coronavirus has reached 66 in the district.

The total count of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 6,427, said the state Public Health Department. While the death toll due to the infection has risen to 283. (ANI)

