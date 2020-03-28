COVID-19: Death toll reaches four in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Gujarat have reached four with two deaths in Ahmedabad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Surat.

Earlier today a 46-year-old COVID19 positive patient in Ahmedabad passed away, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital confirmed.

"She was admitted to the hospital on March 26. She was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and was on ventilator," Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital said in a statement.

Meanwhile, six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stand at 53 in the state.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

