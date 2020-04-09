COVID-19: Death toll rises to 21 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Three more COVID-19 positive patients died here on Thursday, taking the death toll to 21 in the city, said health officials.

Maharashtra is one of the most affected states in the country.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

