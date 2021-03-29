COVID-19: Dehradun district admin declares 2 more containment zones

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Dehradun, the district administration has declared two areas of two cities as containment zones on Monday.

After the administration found coronavirus positive patients in the Nehru Colony area of Dehradun city, the district administration declared the area as a containment zone.

The administration has imposed a lockdown in the Gumaniwala area of Rishikesh's Gumaniwala under the Uttarakhand Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation 2020 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.



District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava had directed that all the commercial establishments including banks, shops and offices would remain closed in both containment zones till the further orders of the administration.

Only one person from a family is allowed to make purchases of products of daily use during the lockdown period in the area.

Notably, Golway Cottage, Saint Georges School and Barlowganj in Mussoorie had been declared containment zones earlier.

Uttarakhand recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections with 366 fresh cases on Sunday. With this, the cumulative cases of the virus shot up to 99,881, and the active infections reached 1,600 in the Himalayan state. (ANI)

