COVID-19: Dehradun DM orders community surveillance in Bhagat Singh Colony, Kargi-Grant

Dehradun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava has ordered community surveillance in Bhagat Singh Colony and Kargi-Grant areas after five people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus.

Six more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total count in the state to 22.

A total of 350 Tablighi Jamaat members have been put under quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Six more COVID-19 positive cases -- five in Nainital and one in Haridwar -- were reported in Uttarakhand today taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 22. Till now, 350 Tablighi Jamaat members have been put in quarantine in the state," said state health department.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across the country were linked to the gathering. There also have been deaths in some states among those who attended the event.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 3,072 today, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This include 2,784 active cases, 213 patients cured or discharged and 75 deaths. (ANI)

