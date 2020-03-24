COVID-19: Delhi Airport's 9/27 runway closed due to lack of demand

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): In the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi International Airport Limited runway 9/27 is closed since 23rd March due to lack of demand. Only two runways at the Airport are operational since yesterday, informed Delhi Airport on Tuesday.

The Central government on Monday notified stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts, including all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The operations at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), which handles all international flights, have also been suspended and will remain so till March 29 as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi airport operates 1500 flight per day and has 194 parking stands, excluding the stands for general aviation aircraft. As part of normal operations, all parking stands, including remote stands, are used on a daily basis.

According to the ICMR latest bulletin, 471 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country. (ANI)

