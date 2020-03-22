COVID-19: Delhi CM ask people to follow Janata Curfew

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took to Twitter and requested people to follow "Janata Curfew," and to not venture out of their houses in days to come.

"The Prime Minister has announced a Janta Curfew till 9 pm today; we all have to follow it. I request all the people to not venture out of their houses till 9 pm and should stay indoors in days to come as well," tweeted Kejriwal.

"It cannot be stressed enough - only we can protect ourselves. Each of us must realise the gravity of the threat, stay indoors and wash our hands regularly. By protecting yourself, you also protect those around you," read another tweet by the chief minister.

He also assured the people that the Delhi government is taking all the required steps to save lives.

"Yes, the government has an important role to play. We are taking all steps necessary to save lives and will lockdown where required. We are boosting our healthcare, providing relief to those hurt by the economic fallout. But as citizens, it is our duty to ensure minimal social interaction." he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday urged people to stay indoors from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on March 22 at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

