COVID-19: Delhi govt demands Rs 5,000 cr from Centre

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Delhi government has demanded Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre for paying salary to its employees and meeting other expenses as its revenue has taken a hit due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard.

"Coronavirus lockdown has affected the economy of the country as well as Delhi. It has affected revenues of Delhi. We have done a review of government revenue and expenditure of Delhi. The Delhi government need Rs 3,500 crores for paying salaries and undertaking expenditure of office per month. In the last two months, only 500 crores each in two months were collected as taxes," said Sisodia, who also holds the finance department charge.

"Delhi government got only Rs 1,700 crores including all sources but we need Rs 7,000 crore in two months. I have demanded Rs 5,000 crore as assistance from Centre for paying salaries and other essential expenditures. I have written to Union Finance Minister to grant Rs 5,000 crore for Delhi as Delhi government has not received the fund sanctioned to states under Disaster Relief Fund," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sought help from the Central Government.

"The Central Government is requested to help the people of Delhi in this hour of disaster," he tweeted. (ANI)

