Covid-19: Delhi govt employees won't be allowed to attend office from Oct 16 if not vaccinated

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order on Friday stating all the government employees to get vaccinated with at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till October 15 as per the guidelines prescribed for vaccination by the central government.

"All the government employees working in different departments should get vaccinated with at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by October 15 according to the vaccination guidelines prescribed by the GOI," the statement read.

The statement further said that if these government employees are not inoculated with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15, then they would not be allowed to attend their respective offices from October 16.

The official order said, "The said period of absence from duty will be considered as 'On leave' till the administration of the first dose of vaccination."

According to DDMA, the verification of vaccination will be done by the concerned office through the Arogya Setu application or vaccination certificate of the concerned employees.

Meanwhile, the national capital has administered 1.87 crore people with COVID-19 vaccines so far. (ANI)