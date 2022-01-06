COVID-19: Delhi govt escalate COVID beds capacity in hospitals amid rising cases

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has ordered to escalate the COVID beds capacity in nine government hospitals of the national capital.

As per an order dated January 4, 2021, the government has directed to increase COVID beds capacity in its nine hospitals from the existing 3,316 to 4,350.

"In the view of the rapid spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi, hospitals under GNCTD are hereby directed to escalate beds capacity immediately to the proposed increase in beds," read the order.



"Further, the MS/MD/Director of all concerned GNCTD hospitals must ensure that all preparations are made for engaging necessary manpower, equipment etc to meet up bed escalation operationalization," it added.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend as the national capital reported over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 11.88 per cent.

According to the bulletin issued by the state health department, Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The national capital has reported 14,74,366 COVID-19 cases so far, including 23,307 active cases.

With eight COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally in the city has gone up to 25,121.

In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. (ANI)

