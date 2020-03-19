Covid-19: Delhi govt reviews preparedness for food and civil supplies

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Delhi Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of the Food and Civil Supplies Department as the nation continues to fight against Coronavirus.

According to an official release, Hussain reviewed the availability of face masks, surgical masks, hand sanitizers, and other essential items and medicines used for the control and prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

During the meeting, he directed the FCS Commissioner to ensure the availability of masks, hand sanitizers in various offices of the FCS Department. He also directed that Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers should wear masks and use hand sanitizers while distributing the ration to beneficiaries.

He also directed the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Association to request all ration dealers to maintain hygiene at FPS premises, following which the Association requested for financial aid in the regard.

The office-bearers of Association assured the Minister that it is the social and collective responsibility of all including FPS dealers to take all necessary precautions for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Hussain also reiterated the commitment of the Delhi Government to combat and fight the health crisis due to COVID-19 at all fronts, and appealed the citizens to follow the instructions given by the Delhi government.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

