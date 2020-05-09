COVID-19: Delhi HC disposes of plea seeking relief for Rohingya refugees, directs petitioner to approach nodal officers

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi High Court has disposed of a plea seeking relief packages for Rohingya refugees during COVID-19 pandemic with a direction to the petitioner to approach the nodal officers concerned, who will decide on the representation within three working days.

A division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula on Friday directed petitioner Fazal Abdali to approach the concerned nodal officer or Revenue Magistrate with his grievances.

The court was hearing a petition which alleged that the Rohingya families living in three different settlements in Delhi (Khajuri Khas, Shram Vihar and Madanpur Khadar) have been denied relief under various packages announced by the Delhi government to combat the COVID-19.

Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, counsel appearing for Delhi government, told the court that adequate ration has been provided to the Rohingya families and four hunger centres are being run close to the three camps mentioned by the petitioner.

The high court took note of the specific interim directions for the appointment of nodal officer by the Supreme Court and said that the petitioner should have approached the nodal officer with precise and specific allegations.

The court also said that as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, it would not be appropriate for the High Court to entertain a second writ petition in the matter. (ANI)