COVID-19: Delhi HC extends all interim orders till October end

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till the end of October all the interim orders, which were to expire on August 31, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interim orders include stays, bails and paroles.

The High Court also made it clear that it will slowly start physical hearing with the consent of all.

A special bench of Chief Justice DN Patel, Justice Siddharth Mridul, and Justice Talwant Singh decided to further extend all the interim orders till October 31 as litigants and advocates are unable to appear before the court due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, hearings in the High Court and district courts are being done through video conferencing in urgent matters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the above, we further extend the implementation of the directions contained in our order dated March 25 and May 15 till August 31 with the same terms and conditions," the bench has said in its order earlier.

The High Court had extended the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, earlier as well.

The court had made it clear that the interim orders were being extended, except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during this period. (ANI)

