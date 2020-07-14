COVID-19: Delhi HC suspends functioning of HC, subordinate courts till July 31

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has further suspended the functioning of Delhi High Court and all its subordinate courts in the national capital till July 31 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic condition.

The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of High Court considered a further extension of suspended functioning of the High Court and subordinates after taking note of the prevalent situation and in continuation of earlier orders dated May 23, May 25, and various orders thereafter.

The High Court said that the functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till July 31 on the same terms as contained in the order dated June 13 of this Court.

All the pending matters listed before this court including the courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars from July 16 to 31 would stand adjourned.

It has also been ordered that the hearing of urgent matters by all benches and the existing procedure of mentioning of urgent matters shall continue in the High Court till further orders.

Earlier, the committee concerned had suspended the functioning of the court till July 15.

However, hearing through video conferencing will continue.

"It has further been ordered that as per earlier directions, all the benches shall take up urgent matters through video conferencing," the circular read.

It has been ordered that the physical filing of non-urgent and ordinary matters be permitted in all the subordinate courts with the stipulation that all such matters be taken up for hearing only after the normal functioning of the courts is resumed.

The same committee had earlier too extended the suspension of the functioning of the courts and taking note of the prevalent situation. (ANI)

