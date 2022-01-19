COVID-19: Delhi Police hold foot patrolling in Daryaganj, Jama Masjid areas

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): In an attempt to check whether COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is being followed in the markets, officials of Delhi Police conducted a foot patrolling in the Daryaganj and Jama Masjid areas on Tuesday evening.

Action was initiated against those who violated COVID-19 protocols. As many as 120 violators were booked under section 188 of CrPC for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Delhi registered 11,684 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the fall in the number of daily Covid cases continues, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

As per the bulletin provided by the Delhi government, the positivity rate for the day has declined to 22.47 per cent. A total of 52,002 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total cases of the disease in the national capital have gone up to 17,34,181.

During the last 24 hours, 17,516 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 16,30,644.

38 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital due to the disease currently stands at 25,425.

There are currently 78,112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 63,432 are currently in home isolation. There are currently 37,540 containment zones in the national capital. (ANI)