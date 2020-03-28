COVID-19 : Delhi Police sets up 24*7 helpline

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday started 24-hour helpline number---011-23469526-- to resolve issues related to lockdown due to coronavirus.

A total of 3796 calls were received on the helpline so far, informed Delhi Police.

Earlier today, Delhi Police said that they have introduced online passes for the movement of essential commodities in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the highly contagious disease.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

