COVID-19: Delhi reports 1,313 new cases, highest since May 26

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The new COVID-19 infections in the national capital crossed the 1000 mark as Delhi reported 1,313 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since May 26, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

The national capital recorded 923 infections yesterday, stated the bulletin.

As per the bulletin, Delhi reported no deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of COVID-19's Omicron variant.



As per the bulletin by the Delhi Health Department, the active cases in the city on Thursday have gone up to 3,081.

Moreover, the positivity rate in the city scaled up to 1.73 per cent.

As many as 75,953 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the national capital 3,26,51,345.

The total number of beneficiaries who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours touched 150922, taking the total number of vaccinations in the national capital 2,60,70,013.

With 423 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally of Delhi has gone up to 14,18,227. (ANI)

