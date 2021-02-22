COVID-19: Delhi reports 145 new cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Delhi reported 145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 6,37,900 on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Health Department's data, the death toll reached 10,900 with two more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With 97 fresh discharges, the overall recoveries reached 6,25,929.



According to the department, there are 1,071 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital as of Sunday. There were 1,025 active infections on Saturday.

A total of 467 COVID-19 patients are currently in home isolation.

A total of 44,673 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 19,140 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.33 per cent while the case fatality is at 1.71 per cent. (ANI)

