COVID-19: Delhi reports 3,827 new cases, 24 deaths on Friday

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Delhi reported 3,827 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths on Friday. While 4,061 recoveries registered, the health department said.

As per it, the total number of confirmed cases in Delhi has gone up to 2,64,450. This include 2,28,436 recoveries. The total number of active cases currently stands at 30,867 active cases, with 5,147 patients succumbed to the pandemic.

"Delhi reported 3,827 new COVID19 cases (out of 59,134 tests), 4,061 recoveries & 24 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 2,64,450 including 2,28,436 recoveries, 30,867 active cases & 5,147 deaths. 11,797 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests conducted today,"the department said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the country has registered the highest number of tests in a single day with nearly 15 lakhs tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the trend of high recoveries continues unabated.

More than 47.5 lakh (47,56,164) patients have recovered so far while 81,177 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Recovered cases have exceeded active cases (9,70,116) by nearly 38 lakhs (37,86,048) till date.

Spurred by this number of very high recoveries, the national Recovery Rate continues to follow a rising curve. It stands at 81.74 per cent on Friday. (ANI)

