COVID-19: Delhi reports 519 new cases, 12 deaths on Saturday

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): As many as 519 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 6,29,801, the health department said.

Total of 603 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

It added that while the total number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 6,29,801, the death toll in the capital due to the virus has gone up to 10,666. There are a total of 3,683 active cases at the moment. Total recoveries in Delhi stands at 6,15,452.

The department further added that out of the total number of 12,166 beds available in Delhi hospitals, 1,457 are occupied while 10,709 beds are vacant at the moment.

The Ministry informed that the national cumulative positivity rate has reduced from 8.93 per cent to 5.79 per cent in a span of five months.





Fifteen States/Union Territory have a positivity rate less than the national average. Bihar has the lowest Positivity Rate with 1.44 per cent while Jammu and Kashmir has the highest rate with 5.58 per cent.



Among other States/UTs include Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Assam, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.



The country's present active caseload of 2,24,190 consists of just 2.15 per cent of India's total positive cases.



The total recovered cases reached 10,056,651, taking the recovery rate to 96.41 per cent. (ANI)

