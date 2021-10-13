COVID-19: Delhi reports zero fatalities, 31 new cases

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Delhi reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday said.

According to the health bulletin, the national capital reported zero fatality for the third consecutive day. With this, the total death toll due to Coronavirus stands at 25,089 and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The total COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 14,39,283. Of this, 338 are active cases. The daily positivity rate in the national capital is at 0.05 per cent.

A total of 58 people also recovered from the COVID-19 infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 14,13,856.

As many as 1,92,91,072 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 1,01,891 beneficiaries received their shots in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 99 containment zones in Delhi.

Meanwhile, India reported 15,823 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 226 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)