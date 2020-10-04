COVID-19: Delhi schools to remain shut till October 31

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Suspension of schools in Delhi has been extended to October 31 due to COVID-19, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"All schools will remain closed for students in Delhi till October 31, 2020," Sisodia said.



Earlier, all schools in Delhi were ordered to stay closed till 5 October.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country. (ANI)

