New Delhi (India), Mar 17 (ANI): Amid attempts to stem coronavirus outbreak, ISKCON Temple will remain closed for devotees from March 18 till further notice.
The national capital has so far reported eight positive cases of coronavirus, including one death.
Till Tuesday, 137 people have tested positive for COVID -19 in the country.. (ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi's ISKCON temple to remain closed from March 18
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:15 IST
