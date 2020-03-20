COVID-19 : Delhi's Jhandewalan temple to remain close till Mar 21

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Jhandewalan temple here will remain closed from March 21 till further orders.

This comes after the total number of COVID-19 patients in India has crossed the 195 mark.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, some temples have been closed temporarily to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. In Madurai, Meenakshi Amman Temple was closed till March 31.

Meanwhile, the aviation industry in India is facing a brunt due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. On Friday, as many as eleven international flights from Madurai were canceled due to a lack of passengers.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India now stands at 195 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

