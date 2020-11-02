COVID-19: Devotees not allowed to pray, pay tribute in Chennai cemeteries on All Souls Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 pandemic, devotees were not permitted to pray or pay tribute to their loved ones on All Souls Day in Chennai on Monday.

All Souls Day is celebrated on November 2 every year in which Christians pray and pay tribute in cemeteries to their lost relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the Chennai corporation has advised devotees not to come to the cemetery to pray and pay tribute.



As per Chennai corporation advice, cemeteries were closed and banners were erected in front of the main gates prohibiting public entry.

Few people came and paid floral tribute outside Chennai Kilpauk cemetery and offered their prayers from outside.

"I lost my husband and due to COVID-19, I couldn't pay him a floral tribute since there were a lot of restrictions due to the pandemic. Hence, I placed flowers outside the cemetery gate and prayed," Mary, a devotee, told ANI. (ANI)

