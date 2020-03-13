COVID-19: Devotees prohibited from bathing in sanctum sanctorum of Thirunallar Saneeswaran temple, says Puducherry CM

Puducherry [India], Mar 13 (ANI): In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said that pilgrims have been prohibited to take bath in the sanctum sanctorum of Thirunallar Saneeswaran temple in Karaikal.

"Bathing in the sanctum sanctorum of Thirunallar Saneeswaran temple in Karaikal is prohibited for pilgrims and the place is being monitored by a team of doctors," said Narayanasamy.

"So far, no coronavirus cases have been reported in Puducherry. The health department has been instructed to purchase necessary equipment. Due to the lack of masks, steps are being taken to get them through the federal government," he added.

The Chief Minister added that blood samples of 16 out of 83 people have been received and 14 have been released as they have not been detected with COVID-19.

"Only two people are being monitored in a separate room since the results of the corona test have not arrived yet. Over 50,000 families have been alerted by notice. Tourists are allowed on state borders only after they are tested. Tourists are being monitored at the Puducherry airport as well," said Narayanasamy.

The Chief Minister added that the Central Government is providing all the necessary advice to the general public. Meanwhile, State and private buses are being disinfected in order to prevent coronavirus here.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,30,000 people. India has confirmed 81 cases of the infection. (ANI)

