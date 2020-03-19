COVID-19: Did not issue any release regarding movement restriction, says govt

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The government on Thursday refuted reports regarding any restriction on the movement of people in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak.

"Claim: A Press Release regarding movement restriction is widely getting circulated on #WhatsApp claiming to be of Government of India. #PIBFactCheck: No such Press Release has been issued by @PMOIndia," PIB tweeted.

Several state governments have issued directions to shut down malls, gyms and other places of public gathering in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Many airlines including Air India and Vistara have cancelled their flights on international routes.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)

