COVID-19: Dinesh Trivedi tweets old picture showing overcrowded railway station, expresses concern

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi, posted a five-year-old picture of a crowded railway station on Twitter raising questions over steps being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tweet which was posted at 10.23 pm on March 21 shows the overcrowded Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. The tweet has now been deleted by him.

The tweet read," Oh God, this is how we are going to combat coronavirus? If this breaks out in our villages, we are in for BIG BIG trouble. How stupid."

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 315 cases of coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the country so far, out of these cases West Bengal has reported four positive cases.

Meanwhile, the country is observing self-imposed "Janata Curfew," today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. The move is aimed at containing the spread of the virus. (ANI)

