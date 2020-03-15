COVID-19: Directorate of Technical Education Goa orders suspension of classes till March 31

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Directorate of Technical Education Goa has directed all affiliate institutes to suspend classes till March 31. However, all examinations will be held as per the existing schedule.

"As per government decision, regular classes in educational institutions under the purview of Directorate of Technical Education are suspended from Monday 16th March to Tuesday 31 March, as a preventive measure to combat the threat of COVID-19 outbreak," the order read.

"However, scheduled examinations should not be cancelled and shall be held as per the schedule. Institutions will remain open and functional during the above period for administrative and other academic work," it further added.

The state government has already said that all schools will also remain closed till March 31 and that the examination of all classes will be held as per the schedule.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India reached 107, according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday.

The disease which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)