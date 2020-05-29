COVID-19: Discharged cases surpass active cases in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): The total number of discharged cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore surpassed the total number of active cases in the district on Thursday.

The total number of cases in Indore reached 3,344, including 1,545 active cases in the district. While 1,673 patients have been discharged, 126 deaths have been reported in the district so far.

A total of 117 patients were discharged from three hospitals in Indore after recovering from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of these, 110 patients were from Aurobindo Hospital and seven were discharged from two other hospitals.

Flower petals were showered on the COVID-19 survivors after they were discharged from Aurobindo hospital yesterday.

As the patients were leaving, the staff of Aurobindo Hospital was seen clapping and cheering for them and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (Victory to Mother India) and 'Jai Hind' (Victory to India) slogans. The staff could also be seen singing 'Sare jahaan se accha' and chanting 'Desh jitega, corona bhagega' (India will win, corona will be eradicated) slogan.

The staff also thanked the discharged patients for their cooperation during the course of treatment. (ANI)

