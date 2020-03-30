COVID-19: DMK Foundation donates Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu CM's Relief Fund

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Foundation has donated Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund in view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, 17 new coronavirus positives cases have been reported in the state, tweeted Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Monday.



The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

