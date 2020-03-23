COVID-19: DMK to boycott Assembly session from today

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has decided that its legislators will not attend the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session from today as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus scare.

"The Speaker has not responded so our DMK MLAs, to get attention and as a precautionary step will boycott the current TN Assembly session. There are nine positive cases in Tamil Nadu and we have asked the Speaker to suspend the current session," said DMK President M. K. Stalin.

"Already Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Erode districts are advised to lockdown by the Central government," added Stalin.

Earlier, the Centre and state governments decided to completely shut down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31. (ANI)