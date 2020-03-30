COVID-19: DMRC donates one day's pay of its employees to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday decided to contribute one day's basic pay of its employees to PM-CARES Fund to combat COVID-19.

"In the wake of setting up of PM-CARES Fund to donate generously for the combat efforts in India's fight against Covid-19, DMRC has decided to contribute one day's basic pay (As on April 2020) of its employees towards this fund," DMRC tweeted.

The DMRC has around 14,500 employees at present.

DMRC on Thursday had announced that its services would be shut till April 14 due to the national lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,071 people so far. (ANI)

