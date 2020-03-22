COVID-19 : Do not believe in rumours, says Punjab govt

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Punjab government on Sunday advised people not to believe in rumors and take all preventive steps in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

"Till March 31, all the non-essential establishments including Offices, Schools, Colleges, factories and other business establishments, etc shall remain closed. All public transport shall also remain suspended," the statement from the state government read.

However, essential services including vegetable shops, ration shops, and chemists, etc shall remain open.

"People are advised not to believe in rumors and take all preventive steps as being communicated from time to time. All are also advised to stay indoors and not to come out unless there is urgency," the statement read.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.

India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

